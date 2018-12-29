One dead in Dougherty Co. fatal wreck

DOUGHERTY CO., GA (WALB) - A fatal wreck occurred in Dougherty County late Saturday afternoon, according to Dougherty County Police (DCP).
One man was killed in the crash, which happened on Mud Creek Road, about four miles off of Gillionville Road.
The victim was a white male in his 40s, according to Coroner Michael Fowler.
The crash involved a single car that struck a tree, Fowler said.
The incident is believed to have happened between 2 and 4 p.m., according to Fowler.
The call came in at 4 p.m., DCP officials said.
WALB has a reporter trying to get to the scene.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
