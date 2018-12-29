Father, daughter charged in theft of $5K worth of shoes

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A father and daughter were arrested after $5,000 worth of shoes were taken from an Albany business.
James Earl Bridges, 41, and Jessica Bridges, 23, were charged after 50 pairs of work boots were found stolen from a business in the 2000 block of Dawson Road, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
On Dec. 26, the business owner and employees arrived for work and found broken locks on trucks that had the boots, APD officials said.
The locks were burned off with some type of tool.
Each pair of boots netted a $100 price tag.
The boots were found during a Dec. 27 search warrant in the 500 block of 9th Avenue, according to APD.
James Bridges was charged with entering auto and is also facing federal charges.
Jessica Bridges was charged with theft by receiving.
