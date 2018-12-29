Family still searching for answers 3 years after mysterious disappearance of family member

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Family members said Lewis James Smith went to a Homerun store January 13, 2016. He fell, bumped his head, which knocked him unconscious.
He went to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and was discharged the same night.
“We don’t know if he just wandered off and couldn’t figure out if he was in the right place at the right time or what happened,” said Jonah Smith, Lewis' brother.
The man family calls “Treeman” went back to the same Homerun store the next day. He fell again, hitting the same spot on his head, falling unconscious a second time.
His brother said holidays are hard because they did business together and he remembers how he got his nickname.
“Yeah, he probably would’ve been able to tell us how to cut a tree down cause he was the tree man,” said Jonah.
Smith stayed overnight at the hospital the second time he fell but was discharged.
That’s when family members said a private transportation company dropped him off at the corner of Lee and Odom streets instead of at his house, where family members said he wandered off, never to be seen again.
Phoebe officials said Smith was discharged properly.
“It is our understanding the driver knew Mr. Smith personally and had a conversation with him on the drive to his home," said Amanda Clements, Phoebe public relations coordinator. "After Mr. Smith’s disappearance, Phoebe spoke with police at the request of Mr. Smith’s daughter and cooperated fully with their investigation.”
The family’s primary concern is finding Smith.
The family said neighbors tried to talk to Treeman when he was dropped off but he kept walking as if he couldn’t hear them.
“If someone could actually recognize his picture and they know anything if they could just please let us know we would greatly appreciate it," a family member said.
The family said if you’ve seen Smith or have any information about his disappearance, please contact the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.
