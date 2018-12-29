Dive team aims to find evidence after body found at Lake Loretta

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - On Friday morning, Albany Police Department (APD) and Albany Fire Department sent dive team crew out to Lake Loretta to search for more clothing and other evidence after a body was found floating on the water.
The search started for additional clothing belonging to Richard Crawford, 60, whose body was recovered from the water body Wednesday.
The search later ended because of the water temperature and incoming storms.
APD said two joggers found Crawford in the water Wednesday, after Christmas.
Currently Albany police are asking for the public’s help in finding answers into what may have caused Crawford’s death.
One woman, who lives in the Lake Loretta neighborhood and didn’t want to be on camera, said she is worried about her community after this tragedy.
“It’s really concerning to me what’s happening right now, because I live across the street,” the resident said.
The water at Lake Loretta may be calm now, but Crawford being found still leaves residents and business owners disturbed.
“I never thought that a body would be found in Lake Loretta. I thought that was crazy. It was scary a little bit. And it kind of puzzles me,” said Glenn Singfield II, Albany Fish Company owner.
Officials said Crawford was found nude and dead in the water and Singfield said this scares him, as his business is right across the street from the lake.
“A body found anywhere can be frightening,” said Singfield.
The Albany Fire Department’s Dive team and APD searched under water and above ground all Friday morning looking for additional clothing Crawford could have worn.
“I live right across the street in that neighborhood over there. So it was kind of scary, but crime can happen anywhere,” said Singfield.
Singfield said he not only owns a business in this area, but his family also lives in this community. He said this area is usually okay, but said if someone killed Crawford, it’s hard for he and his family to digest.
“It’s kind of crazy if a crime was committed, to be happening right here on Dawson Road at really the only real lake, that Albany has, that’s kind of startling,” said Singfield.
APD said they found Crawford’s shoes and socks prior to the search Friday morning, but the search still continues and now the entire community and law enforcement all desperately want closure.
“I pray the police find out exactly what happened as soon as possible. And if a crime was committed, the people who committed it, are charged to the fullest extent of the law,” said Singfield.
Currently because of the weather, Albany police said there are no plans to continue the search within the coming days.
APD wants people to know they are actively searching for additional information that will help determine what happened to Crawford.
Anyone with information is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.