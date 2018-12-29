200 and counting

MOULTRIE, GA (WALB) - With all the excitement circulating around these South Georgia tournaments, a very special moment occurred for Colquitt County’s Rondesha Williams, who completed a milestone that most coaches only dream of.
Coach Williams and Colquitt County celebrated her reaching her 200th career victory in Friday’s match-up against Brunswick.
Coach Williams has spent 10 years as the Colquitt County girls head baskteball coach.
In 2013, she reached career win number 100, but wasn’t done with helping the Packers.
Since that time, Williams has helped coach two players to 1,000 career points in the last two years and said she can’t wait to see what’s in store for the future, with her lady Packers.
“This has been a great community and they’ve been very supportive,; said Williams. "Anything I need, anything the girls need, they’re willing to go the extra mile for us. This has been a great place for me and I’m excited to be here.”
The Packers took down the Pirates 67-58 in Friday’s match-up.
