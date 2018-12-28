Consumer Warning: Netflix phishing scam circulating

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - We all get dozens of emails flooding our inboxes every day. But make sure you’re playing it safe for any message that asks for personal information. This is the latest phishing scam, disguised as a Netflix email.
It looks pretty legit, right? But take a closer look. They aren’t addressing you by name but rather “Hi Dear,”.
“These people try to get information from folk’s account,” said Mississippi Public Service Commissioner Cecil Brown.
The Mississippi Public Service Commission received the warning from the Federal Trade Commission Wednesday, and they’re trying to spread the word.
“If you have a question about whether or not something looks suspicious, contact that company directly," said Deputy Commissioner Ryan Brown. "One of the tools that we try to empower folks with is when in doubt, don’t.”
Netflix is such a popular service that Commissioner Cecil Brown doesn’t want folks to take the bait and fall victim to this.
“They will try to get you to give them information that allows them to break into your account and will steal money or buy goods in your name,” he said.
The best policy is to contact the company directly. You can also report phishing to the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov/complain. If you’ve gotten the Netflix email that you suspect is a fake---forward it to phishing@netflix.com.
