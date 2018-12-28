‘Where are our tax dollars going’: Some residents fed up with flooding, unpaved roads in Terrell County

TERRELL COUNTY, GA (WALB) - Some people in Sasser said they’re fed up with the excessive flooding in the area, making it hard to get to work.
Two families said that the conditions are so bad they’ve had to miss work, gotten damage to their cars and one man said he has to walk home.
The Terrell County Commissioners Office said it wants to fix the roads, but it’s too expensive.
“A car wouldn’t make it through here too good. It could, but it would be rough," said Lolita Davis, a King Road resident.
Some people said the unpaved roads have delayed package deliveries for three weeks, forcing their parents to go without their medication.
“My daddy done been to the emergency room six times and we have to use our neighbors old driveway to come behind the house and come down the field road to get out," explained Willie Loud, a bus driver and resident.
The people that live in the area want to know where their tax dollars are going. They’ve been dealing with flooding since Hurricane Irma in 2017.
Terrell County commissioners said they want to pave several roads in the county, but it’s too expensive.
Right now the hazard areas are marked and holes will be filled once the area dries up.
“I have to say they’re really committed to the problem with getting the road in shape,” said Charlene Farmer, the interim clerk for the Terrell County Board of Commissioners.
The commissioners office said that about 50 percent of Terrell County is dirt road, so Waddell and King Road are not the only areas that need paving.
“There’s a lot of money that’s being put out, just to do what we can right now," Farmer explained.
Commissioners said the issue is a huge draining problem and they can’t pump water out if there’s nowhere to put it. They’re assessing the roads, communicating with emergency services and helping people when they get stuck.
“There’s some things that we’ve got to take care of immediately, but as far as their project goes, as with any road project, those don’t happen quickly," said Farmer.
Loud said buses have gotten stuck, six tires deep in the mud.
“I can’t even take my bus home,” said Loud. “I’m parked in my neighbors yard, I have to get out the bus and walk home.”
Families said the flooding makes them late for work because Waddell Road is the only route they can take.
“They’re looking into some things to see what they can do, but of course they been talking about it like I said for 40 years,” Davis said.
“I’m just hoping and praying that something can be done because the situation here is getting worse and worse and worse,” said Loud.
Terrell County commissioners said they’re trying to figure out what to do about the roads but it won’t be discussed in their next meeting because January’s agenda is already set.
For now, they’re helping people that get stuck in the road. They said they’re open to ideas on what they can do to come up with a solution.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.