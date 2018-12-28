Thomas Co. students raising money for Mexico Beach

THOMAS CO., GA (WALB) - Some Thomas County Central High School students are turning their passion for fishing and hunting into a way to help others.
Zach Fletcher and Carson Odom and their friends combined their last initials to create the FOCS Waterfowl, LLC.
The company sells hats to raise money for Mexico Beach after Hurricane Michael destroyed the area.
It's a place they love to visit.
Their first order of hats raised $1,500 and a second shipment of hats is expected to arrive at the beginning of 2019.
They have also designed a shirt that will be available soon.
Their merchandise will be sold at Al Dixon’s, or you can visit them on their Facebook page.
