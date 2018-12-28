Showers and thunderstorms likely Friday afternoon

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Warmer today with showers possible this morning with showers and thunderstorms likely by the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 70s. A few strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon as a cold front moves through the area. Off and on showers possible through the weekend. Highs near 70° Saturday and low 70s by Sunday. A few showers are possible Monday with highs in the mid 70s. Showers and thunderstorms likely Tuesday with highs in the low 70s. About 2 to 4 inches of rain is expected into next week.