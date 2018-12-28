Rain ends 2018 and continues into the new year

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Cloudy with areas of light rain that quickly pushed across SWGA Thursday. Scattered rain likely into early Friday before becoming widespread during the afternoon. An isolated strong storm or two is possible with gusty winds and heavy downpours. Through the weekend scattered showers are likely but not a washout. Rain chances continue New Year’s Day but most stay dry until we ring in the new year. Much wetter New Year’s Day through Thursday.