Rain ends 2018 and continues into the new year

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Cloudy with areas of light rain that quickly pushed across SWGA Thursday. Scattered rain likely into early Friday before becoming widespread during the afternoon. An isolated strong storm or two is possible with gusty winds and heavy downpours. Through the weekend scattered showers are likely but not a washout. Rain chances continue New Year’s Day but most stay dry until we ring in the new year. Much wetter New Year’s Day through Thursday.
There’ll be breaks but with multiple days of rain and a saturated ground, the threat for flash flooding and river flooding will extend for several days. Estimated rainfall totals Saturday through Thursday in the 2 to 4 inch+ range. Finally drying out late next week.
Despite the rain a southerly flow keeps temperatures about 10-15 above average with highs low to upper 70s and lows low to mid 60s. Cooler air filters in next Wednesday dropping highs into the 50s and lows into the 40s.
