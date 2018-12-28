North Myrtle Beach first responders grant a dream come true for 6-year-old heart transplant recipient

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety turned on their lights and sirens and made a lap around the city on Thursday, but for a good reason.
They wanted to give one kid and his family a day they will never forget.
“When they came his little face was priceless; it light up and he was just like you know,” said Salanda Jones, 6-year-old Bryson Jones' mom.
Now Ofc. Bryson Jones, the little boy received a pretty spectacular surprise Thursday afternoon, one that is truly a dream come true.
It’s a dream his mother didn’t think he would ever have fulfilled.
“We went to one of our local hospitals and they were like, ‘Oh, he has gas,’ so I gave him MiraLAX, they told me to,"Jones said. "Come to find out he was going into heart failure. It wasn’t gas.”
Bryson was placed in the ICU in October 2017 and hooked up to the Berlin heart pump, a device that kept him alive until a heart became available.
“He was hooked up to it for 10 months and he was the longest child MUSC has had on this machine so they didn’t know if he was going to make it or not,” Jones said.
Then this June, his mom got a phone call saying it was her son’s turn.
“Another little boy got his heart right before Bryson and I was leaving and I told the nurses I will be back; Bryson is getting his heart this week, not knowing I spoke it into existence,” Jones said.
A short time later a local couple heard about Bryson’s story. Mr. Lou and his wife decided to grant him one wish of visiting Disney World, but when they realized his love of Paw Patrol they knew they had another dream to make come true.
“So when he found out about it he told a friend who told another friend and they made this happen,” Jones said.
It was a dream come true for a little boy whose strength and kindness touched the hearts of many.
Bryson’s Make-a-Wish of going to Disney World is still in the works. For those who would like to help make this happen or find out more about his story, go to www.SC.Wish.org.
