Leaders move forward with Thomasville Blueprint 2028

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) - A project over a year in the making is on its way to seeing real-time results.
The City of Thomasville is taking the next step in the Blueprint 2028 plan.
In 2017, over 600 residents helped to create the plan for the city’s downtown area.
On Thursday, the city set a date for residents to meet as they move to implement the plan.
Your chance is coming soon to offer your ideas on the Thomasville Blueprint 2028.
City leaders will be periodically meet over the next few days to discuss what development ordinances and codes need updating.
Thomasville’s Urban Designer Kenneth Thompson said they’ll receive community input at the Jan. 7 meeting in the Thomasville Council Chamber room.
“We want the community feedback because we want to make sure that the codes we have in place do reflect the Thomasville that our community wants to see," explained Thompson.
Thompson said certain codes haven’t been updated since the 1950s. He said it’s necessary that several codes are changed so they can more effectively execute projects within their comprehensive plan.
Thompson said hopefully in May they’ll have a draft of the updates, which will be presented to the community for more input.
