Lawyers for Kendrick Johnson’s parents want evidence presented in front of jury

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - The law firm representing the parents of Kendrick Johnson called a press conference Friday to reveal what they call “new developments” in the case.
Johnson’s body was found rolled up in a gym mat at Lowndes High School in 2013.
Since the discovery, Johnson’s parents have always maintained their belief their son was murdered.
The lawyers announced they are filing a petition for a Mandamus action to have the Superior Court of Lowndes County compel the coroner to conduct a coroner’s inquest. In a coroner’s inquest, evidence would be presented to a jury and a jury would decide if there has been foul play in connection with the death of an individual.
The lawyers said they believe the evidence is “overwhelming as to there being something more akin to a homicide rather than an accident as [Kendrick Johnson’s] death certificate reads.”
They said they want to change the cause and manner of death on Johnson’s death certificate from an accident and positional asphyxia to one having to do with blunt force trauma and assault.
Johnson’s body was recently exhumed for a third autopsy.
The results of the third autopsy were released back in November.
In what appeared to be an addendum to a second report done in June of 2013, the doctor who performed the third autopsy determined Johnson’s cause of death was non-accidental blunt force trauma to his right neck and right thorax.
Findings in both the second and third autopsies contradict the first official one, which ruled Johnson’s cause of death as positional asphyxia.
