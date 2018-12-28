$10K reward offered in Tifton arson investigations

TIFTON, GA (WALB) - State investigators need your help catching the person or people who set two separate fires at buildings under construction in Tifton.
The fires happened within two miles, and seven hours of each other.
The first call came in around 1 a.m. Thursday, to a fire at a duplex under construction in the 100 block of Oak Point Drive in Tifton.
Firefighters said no one was there at the time, but the building is totaled.
The second happened at another duplex, that is also under construction, in the 1600 block of Carpenter Road.
No one was there when fire crews got there and that building had moderate damage.
Though investigators haven't officially connected the two, both have been declared arson and look remarkably similar since both were at duplexes under construction.
Now, the state fire marshal’s office is offering a $10,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person or people who started either fire.
“There could always be injuries. Even though they were unoccupied, the firefighters have to go in there and risk their lives trying to put them out. The firefighters' lives are at risk every time they go on a call,” explained James Atkins with the state fire marshal’s office.
If you know anything about either fire, you are asked to call the Arson Control hotline at 1-800-282-5804.
