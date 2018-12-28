Heroes Among Us: Nick Smarr & Jody Smith

"Nick saved Jody, and Jody saved others. That's what you call love." It never gets easier telling the story of Police Officers Nick Smarr and Jody Smith's lives and deaths in the line of duty. Tonight on WALB News 10 at 7 p.m., we are honoring both as this month's "Heroes Among Us." Officer Smarr received a posthumous military award just a couple weeks ago, for his bravery and heroism, performing CPR on his best friend, Officer Smith, after both were shot. That CPR helped get Officer Smith to the hospital in time to honor a commitment he made long before he knew how or when his life would end: to be an organ donor. He helped save numerous lives. I hope you'll tune in as we honor the sacrifices of both men, tonight. Americus Georgia Police Department The Smarr and Smith Foundation Georgia Southwestern State University WALB News 10