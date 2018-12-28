Heavy rain moves into SWGA Friday

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Cloudy and breezy with mild low 70s this afternoon. Spotty showers are moving in from the southwest. Light rain becomes widespread tonight followed by heavy downpours Friday. The plume of moisture continues through the weekend into next week. There'll be breaks but with multiple days of rain and a saturated ground, the threat for flash flooding and river flooding will extend for several days. Estimated rainfall totals Saturday through Wednesday in the 2 to 4 inch range.