Firefighters: Albany house fire caused by food left unattended on stove

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Albany Firefighters are urging people to stay alert when they are cooking this holiday season because they are seeing lots of accidental kitchen fires.
Firefighters were called to a house on fire in the 1100 block of East Roosevelt Drive on Thursday around 6 p.m.
Firefighters said the resident walked outside and apparently forgot about his food cooking on the stove, sparking the blaze.
Firefighters said the kitchen and living room suffered high heat damage from the fire. The damage to the house was estimated at about $20,000.
The resident will probably be displaced by the fire.
Firefighters urge South Georgians to stay alert when you’re cooking and not get distracted.
