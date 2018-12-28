Armed robbery reported at Meigs convenience store

MEIGS, GA (WALB) - An armed robbery occurred at a Meigs convenience store Wednesday, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident happened at Aden’s Mini Market in the 3000 block of E Depot Street.
Two clerks were working when the call came in at 8:40 p.m., according to Capt. Steve Jones, sheriff’s office public information officer.
The store employees told law enforcement a man had a gun.
The man, who was fully clothed, stole money and was seen running towards an apartment complex afterwards, according to Jones.
The man’s actions following, Jones added, are unknown.
No shots were fired and no one was injured in the incident.
No suspects have been identified, Jones said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 225-3300.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.