Areas of Southwest GA see jobs at record high as unemployment rate falls

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Claims for unemployment insurance decreased by 54 percent in November, according to the latest figures released on Thursday by the Georgia Department of Labor.
They were up by 22 percent when compared to the same month a year ago.
Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Albany’s unemployment rate fell and jobs increased in November.
At the same time, Albany maintained annual growth in all critical measures across the five-county metropolitan statistical area, including Dougherty, Baker, Lee , Worth, and Terrell counties.
The unemployment rate for November, at 4.3 percent, was down 0.1 percent over the previous month.
A year ago, the rate was 5 percent. .
Jobs grew by 500 in November to 64,400, a record high.
