Americus man arrested on murder charge

AMERICUS, GA (WALB) - A man is behind bars in Sumter County, after being arrested and charged with murder.
On December 19, Americus Police responded to a residence in the 700 block of Wheatley Street to a reported unconscious person.
Officers found Tiffany Marie Matice, 27, dead from an apparent drug overdose.
After an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death, Michael Eugene Newell, 31, has been charged with felony murder for felonious actions that led to the death of Matice.
Newell is currently being housed in the Sumter County Jail.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing and additional charges may be pending.
Anyone with additional information related to this investigation is asked to call the Americus Police Department at 229-924-3677 or after business hours at 229-937-9011.
