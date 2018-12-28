Albany YMCA stresses the importance of CPR

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - CPR could be the deciding factor in life or death and the Albany YMCA wants to make sure you know what to do in case of an emergency.
The American Red Cross and the YMCA suggest that in an emergency you should always make sure the scene is safe and that you call 911 before performing CPR.
While first responders are on the way, you can check the person’s breathing and pulse rate and assess the situation.
Albany YMCA Aquatic Director Troy Griggs said these simple steps could mean the difference between life or death.
“You have the opportunity to save some life and that could go a long way,” said Griggs.
The Albany YMCA does offer CPR and first aid classes, if you would like information on those, you can call (229)-436-0531.
Some designated classes are free and officials urge you to get certified.
