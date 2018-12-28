Albany Fire: Shoot holiday fireworks away from storm debris

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - New Year’s Eve is just around the corner and as many prepare to welcome 2019, Albany Fire Department officials said there is prep to be done if you plan to shoot off fireworks.
With piles of debris still out across the region, the department is warning those to be cautious about where fireworks are shot from.
Carlton Russell, AFD plans review specialist, said the debris left behind by Hurricane Michael is mostly likely dried out — and those limbs and leaves make perfect kindling.
“Dry leaves really makes a good starter for fire. So basically, you don’t want to fire them off anywhere near the storm, any storm debris,” Russell said.
Russell also recommends clearing the gutters on your house — a place where flammable debris could spark a fire.
