Woman arrested for attacking 82-year-old man

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A woman is facing charges after attacking an 82-year-old man which left his eyes severely swollen, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
Samantha Michelle Powell, 41, was charged with aggravated assault and aggravated battery after hitting the victim several times in the face with a shoe.
Police were called to the 300 block of Southwood Drive around 4:13 a.m. on Thursday, APD officials said.
After the victim told police about the incident, warrants were issued for Powell.
Powell was located shortly afterwards and booked into the Dougherty County Jail at 6:30 a.m.
Police said the assailant and victim do know one another but could not clarify the extent of the relationship.
APD officials did not have an update on the victim’s condition.
