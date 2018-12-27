Valdosta Fire Department addresses recent fires

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - The Valdosta Fire Department said that the numerous fires the city has seen in the past month are not out of the ordinary.
The City of Valdosta has seen 10 separate fires since December began. These include one that cost a man his business and one that sent four children to the hospital.
Assistant Fire Chief Brian Boutwell said that some fluctuation is normal when talking about fires.
“With these fires, we have not picked up a trend that is similar between all of the fires as far as the cause. We continue to look for things like that to see if there is anything we can do, or put out, for public service announcements to prevent them," said Boutwell.
Boutwell said that everyone should remember the basic tips to preventing fires. These include not leaving food that is cooking unattended, not overloading circuits and paying attention.
