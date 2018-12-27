Stores prepare for returns after the holiday

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - You might be wrapping up time with family and friends, and for many that involves exchanging gifts.
But sometimes, you’re loved ones don’t know what exactly what you want. That means many stores are now preparing for the return rush after the holidays.
People like Juannette Williams, the sales team manager at Belk, are doing everything they can to have a safe and happy transaction when it comes to the busy days after Christmas and their return policies.
Stores around the nation are already getting ready for those gifts that just weren't what you were looking for this holiday season.
Prepping their staff members to make sure everyone leaves happy and with what they really wanted.
“First thing we do is make sure we go through all the steps with our associates, so they know exactly what we expect of them," explained Williams. "Which is make sure they are quick and efficient. They know exactly what to do at the POS.”
When it comes to the holidays, many stores know there might not be a receipt, but stores like Belk at the Albany Mall said that’s OK.
“It’s Christmas, so we know a lot of people don’t have their receipts. So, we offer a gift card," said Williams. "That’s the best thing to get your money back or if we can sell you possibly something else in that same thing is not a problem, either way.”
Many stores know just how hard it is to get people just what they wanted this holiday, so they want to make it easier, in every scenario.
“If it’s the same brand, we would absolutely adjust the price for you because prices do fluctuate," said Williams. "That way we wouldn’t inconvenience our customers, so we could definitely price adjust that for our customers.”
Looking to make it easier on everyone, so they can get just what they wanted this year.
