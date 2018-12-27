New Year’s Eve preparation brings fireworks and safety concerns

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - As the holiday season is wrapping up, many people are getting ready to bring in the new year.
The Albany Fire Department wants to ensure the safety of those using fireworks to celebrate.
Albany Fire Investigator Sam Harris said if you are going to partake in the fireworks display this New Year’s Eve, there’s a few ways to ensure everyone’s safety.
Harris said fireworks are explosives and should be handled with caution. He also said you should watch for any shrubbery or pine straw that any of the debris may land in and catch fire.
Harris also said you need to be mindful of children running around during the display.
“What I’ve always told my children is, ‘If it doesn’t feel right, it’s not right,’" said Harris. "When you’re operating with something that can be fun yet dangerous, it can get away from you rather rapidly.”
The Albany Fire Department hopes that everyone will follow these rules and stay safe this New Year’s Eve.
