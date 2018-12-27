Lee County to host 3rd annual Roundball Classic

LEESBURG, GA (WALB) - It’s the season of giving, and its also the time of the year where we can officially proclaim it’s basketball season.
There’s a few high school tournaments in the area this week, including one in Leesburg with a bit of a twist.
The 3rd annual Roundball cCassic will tips Thursday at Lee County High School.
The 3-day tourney will feature 8 teams, including 4 out of state teams from Florida, New York and Virginia.
- Canarise High (NY)
- Carver, Columbus
- Miami Jackson High (FL)
- Americus High
- Central, Macon
- Great Bridge Academy (VA)
- Marianna High (FL)
- Lee County High
Trojans head basketball coach Kirven Davis says he pulled in teams from other areas thanks to camps and tournaments the team has played in over the past few seasons.
“Play well they ask you questions about your program on how do you do this or how do you do that. And it crates the dialogue amongst coaches and we reach out to teams and they’re more than happy to come to get away,” said Davis.
“Tournament time is the best time to prepare for the postseason. so that’s why we use a traditional tournament bracket. Not just a classic where you show up and play a couple games and go home. They’re actually going to have a winner.”
First game tips Thursday at 3 in the afternoon. Games run through Saturday night.
