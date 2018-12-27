Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful encourages recycling after holidays

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Now that Christmas is over and New Year’s Eve is just around the corner, officials said it’s time to start recycling.
Judy Bowles, Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful executive director, said are three things to remember when it comes to recycling: reduce, reuse and recycle.
Bowles said many do not realize what all can be recycled.
Cardboard boxes, wrapping paper, aluminum cans and plastic bottles all can be recycled.
Bowles said with New Year’s Eve just right around the corner that many people will be hosting parties and will have a lot to recycle.
“I would hope you would make a commitment to do all year and not just during the holidays season because that is something that all of us need to be doing every day, we need to save the landfills space for future generations," the executive director said.
Bowles said she hopes everyone will make the pledge to recycle for their New Year’s resolution because it’s simple and easy to do.
