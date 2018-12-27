2 facing drug charges after Coffee Co. search

Cameron Blake Spires and Leodis Weldon-Mobley are both facing drug charges in Coffee County. (Source: Coffee County Sheriff's Office)
By Krista Monk | December 27, 2018 at 5:54 PM EST - Updated December 27 at 5:54 PM

COFFEE CO., GA (WALB) - Two men are facing charges after the Coffee County Drug Unit conducted a search at a home in the Oak Park Community on Dec. 20.

According to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, Cameron Blake Spires and Leodis Weldon-Mobley were arrested after agents found methamphetamine, marijuana, cash and a firearm during a search of the house around 9 p.m.

Sheriff’s officials said Spires was charged with possession of methamphetamine and probation violation, while Mobley was charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

