Coroner: Body found in Lake Loretta identified

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The body found in Lake Loretta Wednesday has been identified, according to Michael Fowler, Dougherty County coroner.
Richard Dennis Crawford, 60, was identified after his body was recovered from the water body.
Fowler said Thursday the coroner’s office is treating the investigation as a homicide because there are “a lot of unanswered questions.”
“It’s going to be undetermined until we get these answers,” Fowler said.
The Albany Police Department (APD) is still investigating the incident, according to Fowler.
All deaths are treated as homicides until all suspicion is ruled out, ADP officials said.
Fowler said the coroner’s office is checking medical records and toxicology reports.
How long the body was in the water, Fowler pointed out, also is undetermined because of the temperature of the water.
“It’s kind of hard to determine because the water was cold,” Fowler said, adding cold temperatures slow down decomposition.
The body was found nude and with injuries, the coroner said.
The extent of the injuries is also still undetermined.
Crawford’s last known address was in Baconton, according to Fowler.
Anyone with information on Crawford’s whereabouts within the last week is asked to contact the coroner’s office at (229) 438-3974 or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.
“We need the public’s help,” Fowler said.
