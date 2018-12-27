Cloudy and mainly dry Thursday

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Cloudy skies for your Thursday with highs near 70°. Most of the area will stay dry today. A few showers are possible for our northwestern counties by late afternoon. Get the umbrella and rain jacket ready. Showers and thunderstorms are likely by midday Friday with highs near 70°. Shower and thunderstorm chances continue into the weekend. Highs near 70° both Saturday and Sunday. Showers and thunderstorms possible Monday. Showers likely to start the new year with highs in the low 70s. Shower chances continue into Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s. About 2 to 4 inches of rain is expected through the first part of next week.