An extended wet period is coming

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Post holiday conditions kept mild and dry conditions across SWGA.
Hope you’ve enjoyed the nice weather, which gradually ends with increasing clouds and rain moving in Thursday for an extended stay.
There will be some rumbles of thunder, but severe weather is not expected. We’ll have several rounds of rain the next 7 days with widespread 2-4 inches into the new year.
Above average temperatures hold with lows from the upper 40s to mid 60s and highs upper 60s to mid 70s through the end of the year.
Cooling into the new year as highs drop into the 50s and lows into the 40s.
