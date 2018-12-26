Wimbush preps as Notre Dame QB in CFP before maybe leaving

File- This Sept. 8, 2018, file photo shows Notre Dame quarterback Brandon Wimbush looking to pass against Ball State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind. Wimbush is practicing with Notre Dame to be the No. 2 quarterback for the third-ranked Fighting Irish in the Cotton Bowl amid questions about his future with the team after the College Football Playoff. There have been several media reports indicating that Wimbush has notified Notre Dame that he intends to transfer. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File) (Nam Y. Huh)