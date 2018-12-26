Sister Jean and other heartwarming sports stories from 2018

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins' Sam Lafferty, left, cleans up teddy bears thrown on the ice with help from Lehigh Valley Phantoms players Mark Friedman, center, and T.J. Brennan, right, after the annual Tobyhanna Army Depot Teddy Bear Toss during an AHL hockey game at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. The teddy bears thrown on the ice after the Penguins' first goal of the game are donated to children in need as part of Tobyhanna's "Operation Santa Claus" program. (Christopher Dolan /The Citizens' Voice via AP) (Christopher Dolan)