Parts of Southwest GA experience wet fall, early winter

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - People who live in low-lying areas around Southwest Georgia found out the hard way recently that Georgia, most of it anyway, is having a very wet fall and early winter.
Data from various airports measured by the National Weather Service (NWS) show that a few cities are in a deficit, but the vast majority have seen more rain than 2017 by a long shot.
The data in the chart below was accumulated by the NWS through December 25, 2018.
Some are headed to an incredible two feet more rain over the previous year.
WALB First Alert Weatherman Bradford Ambrose said the El Niño weather pattern in the tropics is the reason for all the extra rain.
