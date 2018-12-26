Over 50 shell casings found in Moultrie shooting

MOULTRIE, GA (WALB) - About 7:15 Christmas night, the Moultrie Police Department responded to a shooting at Shy Manor Homes in the 800 block of Northside Drive and Shy Manor Drive.
Initial reports indicated that two men were shot, and one was treated and later released from the hospital, the other was taken to an out of town hospital for treatment.
Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents and Moultrie Police found over 50 shell casings in two separate locations on the Shy Manor property. They were varying calibers of shells.
Authorities said that children were outside playing in the area when the shooting occurred. Residents said they could not believe more people were not hurt or killed.
Agents and detectives are continuing to conduct interviews to determine those responsible for the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Moultrie Police Department (229) 985-3131 or Thomasville GBI Office at (229) 225-4090.
