Librarian taken hostage during AZ prison standoff

BUCKEYE, AZ (KNXV/CNN) – A prison librarian in Arizona was freed after being taken hostage by an inmate Wednesday morning.
The incident lasted about two hours at the Arizona State Prison Complex - Lewis in Buckeye.
Officials say inmate Timothy Monk threatened the library employee with a prison-made weapon in his demand to leave the prison.
Teams negotiated with him and used force to resolve the incident.
No injuries were reported.
Monk originally faced a 97-year prison sentence for armed robbery, sexual assault and kidnapping. He’s expected to face new charges for Wednesday’s hostage incident.
