Irving scores 40, leads Celtics to 121-114 win over Sixers

76ers: Wilson Chandler returned after missing Saturday's win over Toronto with a left quad contusion. He finished with 15 points . Philadelphia reserves did not score a point in the first half. . Redick got a technical after he was called for a foul with 7:32 left in the third. Irving made the free throw to put Boston up 70-63. . G Markelle Fultz traveled with the team but did not dress. Fultz, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft, has missed the last 15 games with thoracic outlet syndrome.