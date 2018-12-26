Initial investigation finds no foul play in body found at Lake Loretta

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A man’s body has been found in Lake Loretta, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
The man is believed to be 60-years-old, APD said.
Initial investigation found there was no foul play at this time.
Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler will perform an autopsy to find the man’s cause of death, APD said.
APD, along with Albany Fire Department, Albany Fire and Rescue, responded to Lake Loretta at 10:41 a.m.
Two joggers reported a body floating in the water, according to APD.
The victim is still unidentified, APD officials said.
Albany police are going door-to-door in the area asking if anyone is missing and gathering more information.
If anyone has information of a missing loved, they are asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.
