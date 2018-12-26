Homicide investigation underway in Cordele

CORDELE, GA (WALB) - Cordele Police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating a possible homicide that occurred late Tuesday night.
Officers responded to a shooting call at Joe’s Meat Market in the 1300 block of South Joe Wright Drive.
The victim, Tonay McCall, 28, was found deceased from a gunshot wound in the parking lot, according to the Cordele Police Department.
Cordele Police officials said they are working with the GBI and the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office in this case.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Cordele Police Department at (229) 276-2921 or the GBI at (229) 931-2439.
