A perfect end to our Christmas Day. It won’t be as cold to start Wednesday. Highs reach the middle 60s with mostly sunny conditions. Clouds increase Thursday night and rain chances return Thursday. Rain is likely Friday with some thunderstorms. Temperatures will be warmer into the 70s. The unsettled pattern should last right through the New Year. Rain totals of 2 to 4 inches are expected. Temperatures will remain unseasonably warm.