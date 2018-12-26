Final debris pass for Lee Co. to begin Saturday

LEE CO., GA (WALB) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Wednesday they would begin a second and final pass through Lee County collecting debris from Hurricane Michael beginning Saturday, Dec. 29.
The first pass was completed Dec. 21.
In anticipation of the final pass, residents should place any storm-generated debris along the side of the roadway before the morning of the county’s scheduled start date of Dec. 29.
Only two types of Hurricane Michael debris are eligible for collection:
- Vegetation debris: Fallen tree limbs, fallen or uprooted trees and/or plants on residential property
- Construction and demolition: Sheet metal, plywood, shingles, siding, fences, drywall, insulation
Residents should separate debris into different categories. County residents who have debris in the right-of-way that has not been picked up after the second pass starts can contact county officials at (229) 759-6000 or email cdockery@lee.ga.us.
Under the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s debris mission assignment, the Corps of Engineers’ contractors have removed more than 410,000 cubic yards of debris from Lee County through Dec. 19.
All debris drop-off sites are now permanently closed to the public, including the following locations:
- Stroud Road, the dirt road behind Philema Road Baptist Church that connects Sportsman’s Club Road and Stocks Dairy Road
- Tower Place Lane, off US Hwy 82 behind the future Hog N Bones Restaurant and next to the Salt Lick Sausage Co. Store
Household materials and any debris other than natural vegetation will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Lee County Landfill located at 759 State Hwy 32 East.
The landfill may be contacted at (229) 759-6009.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.