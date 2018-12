ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Warm and all dry for your Wednesday. It will be the last completely dry day for the next seven days. Mostly sunny today with highs in the mid 60s. Clouds build in Wednesday evening and overnight. Rain chances increase as we head into Thursday with highs near 70°. The wet pattern continues through the weekend and into the new year. Temperatures remain about 10° above average through next Monday. About 2 to 4 inches of rain is expected.