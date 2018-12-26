Officials: Man broke into home, got owner to give him a ride

This booking photo released Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, by the York County Sheriff's Office shows Derek Tarbox, arrested on burglary charges. The sheriff's office said Tarbox broke into a Waterboro, Maine, home Sunday afternoon, took a shower, got dressed in the homeowner's clothing and was watching television when the homeowner arrived. He told the homeowner he mistakenly thought the house belonged to a friend and asked for a ride to what he claimed was his home. (York County Sheriff's Office via AP)