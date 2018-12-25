Valdosta Police Dept. surprises kids with toy giveaway

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department (VPD) is spreading some Christmas cheer and giving back to the community.
Officers participated in their annual surprise toy giveaway in multiple neighborhoods across the city.
Neighborhood residents opened their doors to find sirens, K-9s and dozens of police officers outside of their homes, but not for the typical reason.
“As long as the kids smile, this is for them. It’s no politics in this, it’s just strictly for the kids," said Melvin Cox.
Cox is in town visiting with his family. He and the residents of the neighborhood exited their homes to find police officers passing out gifts to the children.
“To see them come out here and give kids toys, it makes you like, really want to go talk to them and probably be more forthcoming with information or anything," said Cox.
Cox brought his children out to pick out the gifts of their choice.
“To see the kids receive things without even asking for them, more or less, it kind of brings the community together, plus it gives them a better understanding of the police department," explained Cox.
Officers gave out dozens of bags full of gifts for children of all ages who live in chosen neighborhoods.
“It makes me feel good because I have a certain, I feel kind of funny sometimes when I see the police, but now seeing that they’re giving back to the community, it doesn’t happen that much where I’m from. It’s a breath of fresh air," said Cox.
Cox is here visiting with his children and said he is impressed to see such positive interaction between law enforcement and the community.
“They’re actually interacting with them. That’s like, to me that’s one of the things I always preach, ‘Hey man, police get in the community.’ This is your community too, don’t be scared of us because we live here, it’s yours too," said Cox.
Cox said that it makes him feel good as a parent because it takes a village.
“I’m a father. I have two of my young kids up here. I’m from Miami, Florida. To see it as soon as I get here, it’s the season, the season for giving," said Cox.
VPD said that they gave out close to $4,000 worth of toys this year.
When asked why they continue this program every year, the event organizer said it’s because all kids deserve a great Christmas.
