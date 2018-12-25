Nearly perfect Christmas Day

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Thanks to high pressure tranquil weather continues through the holiday. Winter’s chill kicks off Christmas Day with lows in the mid 30s but with abundant sunshine temps reach low-mid 60s during the afternoon. Staying dry into midweek with increasing clouds late Wednesday followed by wetter weather Thursday through Monday.
This extended stretch of unsettled weather brings moderate to heavy rain with the potential of flash flooding. Estimated rainfall 2 to 4 inches across SWGA through the end of the year. Temperatures remain near to above average with lows low 40s to mid 60s and highs mid 60s even low 70s for a few days.