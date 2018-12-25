Near perfect through Christmas Day

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Sunshine with a band of high clouds and mild 60s have dominated Christmas Eve. As Santa and his reindeer travel the globe tonight chilly 40s drop into the mid 30s. Near perfect Christmas Day with tons of sun and mild low-mid 60s. These quiet and dry conditions extend into midweek.
Our nice winter weather comes to an end late week. Expect an extended period of unsettled weather with moderate to heavy rain through the weekend. Estimated rainfall 2 to 4 inches over several days.
