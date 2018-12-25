Mattis signs order to remove troops from Syria, as prospect of a vacuum looms

(CNN) - Just days before his departure, outgoing Defense Secretary James Mattis signed an order Monday to pull U.S. troops out of Syria.
The order will initiate the withdrawal of the roughly 2,600 troops operating in Syria.
Multiple sources confirmed to CNN that Mattis had signed it.
Mattis had planned to visit troops over the holidays, but now is packing up to leave the administration by Jan. 1, after President Donald Trump moved up his departure date.
The president has reportedly been angry at the news coverage of the resignation, which focused on the severity of Mattis’ critical letter to Trump.
He has announced that Deputy Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan will become the acting secretary.
Shanahan, a former Boeing executive with no foreign policy or military experience, will now deal with sudden troop withdrawals from Syria as well as possibly Afghanistan.
Meanwhile in Syria, a new reality already is emerging fulfilling Mattis' fears.
The U.S.-backed Kurds are facing a possible bloodbath at the hands of Turkey. Involved in some of the fiercest and most committed fighting against ISIS, American support has helped the Kurds also carve out an autonomous area in northern Syria.
The Kurds have long sought sovereignty in the region, where they have large populations in Turkey and Iraq, as well.
The Turks however consider them terrorists.
The Kurdish Workers’ Party, or PKK, has long agitated against the Turkish state, which in turn persecutes and marginalizes the Kurds. They have in the past carried out terroristic acts as part of their struggle.
Now, Trump is removing what has long been seen as an American guarantee against the Turks moving on Kurdish forces across the border in Syria.
"OK, it's all yours. We are done," Trump told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a call.
Mattis, for his part, is not expected to have a big farewell ceremony on New Year’s Day.
The reason, according to a source, is that he does not want to further antagonize the president.
Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.