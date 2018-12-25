Lee County finishes season in Geico State Champions Bowl Series

LEESBURG, GA (WALB) - Lee County welcomed a packed house full of Trojan fans and South Georgia patrons to Trojan Field Saturday for the Geico State Champions Bowl Series.
The Trojans faced off against Maryland state champions St. Frances.
Heading into halftime the game was up for grabs.
Most of the second half was all St. Frances, as the Panthers threw up 23 unanswered points, to give them a 43-14 victory over the Trojans.
Head coach Dean Fabrizio wasn’t going to let this game stop them from celebrating their season.
“To come off a undefeated season, a state championship and not have a game closer then 14 points," said Fabrizio. "You know we put everything up and a day later to say hey we are going to play one more game. What I was most proud of is the way these guys practiced. They practiced really well. Of course they tired and soar from a long seaosn. But they came out every day and practiced extremely well.”
Fabrizio said they are going to use this season as a building block for the next year.
Sad to say goodbye to those seniors, but is also excited for what the future holds for those Trojans.
