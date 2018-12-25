'I’m coming back, there’s no doubt about that’: Valdosta businessman looks to the future after major fire

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - A businessman in Valdosta is planning his major comeback after losing his business to a major fire.
David Brooks owns Valdosta Furniture and Mattress and has already began trying to figure how out he will rebuild.
B said that he is looking forward to at least another 15 years of business.
Over the weekend, firefighters responded to a major fire in the heart of downtown Valdosta, which David Brooks said could have cost him his entire business.
“I mean, I’m coming back, there’s no doubt about that," said Brooks.
Brooks owns Valdosta Furniture and Mattress and said the business will eventually reopen, but right now he is still processing it.
“I was in shock. I didn’t really know what to think. Having said that, a day and a half or so has passed and man it is really, really, super sad," said Brooks.
Brooks said that it was especially strange not going back to work this morning like normal and that the fire turned his world upside down.
“Well you know, I’m somebody, I actually like to work. I mean, I love coming here every day, six days a week. At this point, it’s just weird knowing that I’m not going to be coming here every day," said Brooks.
The furniture store just celebrated 40 years in service and Brooks said it’s a struggle to deal with this with the holidays approaching.
“It’s right here at the holidays, with Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, so as far as getting anything done with the insurance company and that sort of thing, it’s been delayed a little bit. In any case, I think it’s just the not knowing at this point," said Brooks.
Brooks said that this is not the end for him. He is hoping to salvage the portion of the building that did not suffer as much damage.
“That’s my first goal, is to get that back up and running because all this is going to have to be torn down most likely and then, you know, we will just kind of go from there," explained Brooks.
Everything inside the building is still a total loss due to heat and smoke damage.
“I wish we could just fast forward six months from now, the building was up and we were open, full of inventory, customers and all that. I’ll be happy when that happens," said Brooks.
Until then, Brooks is keeping his head up and is thankful for the community support that he has received.
The Valdosta Fire Department is continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.
